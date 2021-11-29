Move-in ready 3 BR 2 BA home in Downtown Moline available for sale! The main level is spacious with fresh paint and new carpet through out the entire home along with one bedroom and bath and an open, bright kitchen leading out onto the deck in the large backyard. The remaining 2 bedrooms are located upstairs, each spacious with ample closet space. There is no garage but alley access and lots of room for potential for a garage. Don't miss your chance and schedule an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $84,900
