Moline, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $950 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I’ve been a physician since 1998. I see Covid patients every day. I can't take the nonsense coming from all directions anymore.
- Updated
A Moline woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for stealing social security and disability benefits paid to the bank account of her deceased mother.
- Updated
The Rock Island City Council voted Monday night to approve a $315,000 lawsuit settlement.
- Updated
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AT IOWA
- Updated
Alleman High School will hire Mike Tracey as interim athletic director and Jerry Burkhead will return as head coach of the Pioneers’ baseball team, according to school officials.
- Updated
The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.
Rock Island County auditor and chief deputy auditor cleared by forensic audit after theft of $115,000
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer and Chief Deputy Auditor Amanda VanDaele have been cleared of any collusion or prior knowledge related to the theft of more than $115,000 through an email scam targeting the auditor's office in June.
A pending railroad merger would nearly triple the number of trains per day traveling through the Iowa Quad-Cities, raising concerns among Davenport and Bettendorf leaders about noise, safety and the implications for future riverfront development and access.
- Updated
Country music stars have almost filled the Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand lineup.
Mona Lisa Lewis works at a Kwik Star, struggling to provide for her children while making time to get treatment for stage three breast cancer.