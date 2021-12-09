 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $77,000

Take a look at this 3 bedroom bungalow in Moline, right off 4th ave. This home features an attached garage with an additional storage room in the back. The main level consists of a spacious living and dining room, galley kitchen, and mudroom. One bedroom is located on the main level whereas the other 2 are located upstairs in the finished attic, and downstairs in the mostly finished basement. The downstairs bedroom does not have an egress window and could serve as a rec room or however you see fit. You'll find a second full bath in the basement along with an additional kitchenette, making the lower level a great in-law quarters! Schedule an appointment today!

