Take a look at this 3 bedroom bungalow in Moline, right off 4th ave. This home features an attached garage with an additional storage room in the back. The main level consists of a spacious living and dining room, galley kitchen, and mudroom. One bedroom is located on the main level whereas the other 2 are located upstairs in the finished attic, and downstairs in the mostly finished basement. The downstairs bedroom does not have an egress window and could serve as a rec room or however you see fit. You'll find a second full bath in the basement along with an additional kitchenette, making the lower level a great in-law quarters! Schedule an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $77,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Davenport firefighters were called out Saturday night to battle a fire at Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, a popular Mexican restaurant and…
- Updated
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois football team, which is captained by Erie-Prophetstown dual-threat quarterback Kolby Franks.
- Updated
Iowa and Iowa State will conclude the 2021 football season in Orlando.
- Updated
Without coach Ryan Webber, United Township played lost and without discipline in its 70-39 loss to Quincy in the Panthers’ home opener Friday night.
- Updated
Davenport Police arrested four men and one teenager on numerous felony charges including criminal gang participation after a short vehicle chase Friday.
- Updated
Two men have been arrested in Mercer County for allegedly grooming a child.
- Updated
A 74-year-old Sherrard woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of reckless driving in relation to a crash in October 2020 that killed a Rock Island man.
In the Quad Cities, K-9s are an important part of each police department's team.
Saving for retirement will be a little bit easier.
The eastbound span of the new I-74 bridge is now open to traffic.