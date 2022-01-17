 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,700

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,700

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,700

This home is located in the heart of Moline, IL and conveniently located just off of the Avenue of the Cities! With its close proximity to your local grocery store, restaurants, and hospital, it makes this home very desirable. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers large bedrooms, original hardwood floors under current flooring, lots of kitchen storage, all appliances and a 2 car garage with opener. On the first floor you will also find a sitting room for entertainment. There is plenty of storage space in the basement featuring an additional workshop room. Sold AS IS, WHERE IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport condemned their apartments, displacing renters. And it may do so again
Politics

Davenport condemned their apartments, displacing renters. And it may do so again

Davenport city officials last summer deemed the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street uninhabitable, displacing dozens of renters, after owners and management failed to make repairs to respond to substandard housing conditions. Now, roughly 20 renters face a similar prospect as the same Minnesota-based housing cooperative has failed to make repairs to address substandard housing conditions at another of its Davenport rental properties.

Winter storm forecast for Friday
Local News

Winter storm forecast for Friday

After a few days of warm, sunny weather Old Man Winter is about to make an encore appearance in the Quad-Cities as colder air and a chance of snow are forecast for Friday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News