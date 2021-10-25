 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $70,000

Great investment or owner occupied opportunity! Needs some tlc, but great for someone looking to put in some elbow grease or as an investment. Great location close to everything! Huge garage and work space as well. Tenant occupied, but month to month lease. Easy to show, 48hr notice required. Home is sold in AS IS where is condition.

