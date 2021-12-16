 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $69,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $69,900

Moline, Il Investment opportunity now available. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $950 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News