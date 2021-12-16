Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath Moline Home, currently tenant occupied and renting for $750 per month, lease is good through 10/2021. This property is part or a larger portfolio package that is being offered for sale but can be purchased separately, MLS numbers to follow, 48 hours notice to show please. Owner has never seen nor occupied the property, buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $66,900
