3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $65,900

Moline, Il Investment opportunity now available. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $950 per month with the tenants paying all utilities (current lease terms are month to month). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.