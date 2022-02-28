 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $64,900

Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath 1.5 story Moline home! This property was recently fitted with new carpet, features a modern paint scheme and over 1500 finished square feet. Get this one before it's gone. Appliances are included with the purchase but will be transferred in as-is condition. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home.

