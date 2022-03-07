3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $63,900

Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath Moline home. This property features a modern paint scheme, fenced in yard, one car detached garage and a newer roof. Additionally, the appliances are included and will be transferred in as-is condition. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all aspects of the home.