3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $63,900

3 bedroom 1 bath Moline Home with a two car detached garage now available. This home features a modern paint scheme and was just fitted with new carpet, water heater and furnace. Get this one before it's gone! Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

