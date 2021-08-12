 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $59,900

Cheaper than rent and great for a first home to have some equity built in or for the investor to increase their rental portfolio! Convenient location and great space offered with this home in Moline! 3 bedrooms and bathroom all located on the same level upstairs with a large living room & dining room! Enjoy the front porch and fenced in back yard. New furnace and water heater. Vinyl siding. Home & appliances being sold AS-IS.

