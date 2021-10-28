 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $54,700

Check out all the potential this 3 bed, 1-1/2 bath home has to offer! The main level boasts an open concept living and dining room, large kitchen, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large wood trim and newer carpet travel though much of the main level. Upstairs you will find a private space perfect for an office and the master bedroom. There is plenty of space for storage in the large basement or 2 car garage with alley access. Property being sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS.

