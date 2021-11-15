 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $49,000

  • Updated
New listing in Moline is looking for a New Owner. River front property with level yard. Deck on front with ramp. Enclosed front porch. Large living room, Eat in Kitchen. Laundry/utility room on 1st floor. Main bedroom and bath on 1st floor. 2 bedrooms upstairs. 2 car detached garage. Property is being sold in AS - IS condition. Property was built prior to 1978 so LBP could exist. No commission paid on seller concessions. Buyer/Buyers agent to verify ALL aspects of property. Use Showing time for appointments. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days.

