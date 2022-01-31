3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $284,900

Introducing one of the highly sought after villas of Greenwood Pointe in Moline! This lovely condo offers 3 bedrooms, office/den, 3 bathrooms, attached garage, and ample storage and amenities! As you enter the large foyer, your eye flows into the open concept space, offering vaulted ceilings in the great room with beautiful built-ins, a fireplace, and windows that look onto the wooded area behind the home. The main floor offers a wonderful layout for one level living with laundry, a spacious master bedroom on-suite, complete with a lovely walk-in closet, a jacuzzi soaking tub, and a walk-in shower, and a den/office connected to 2nd bath, could be another bedroom! All of the carpeting has been just replaced and mostly all new paint throughout, giving you a feeling of new and fresh. Wait until you see the amazing finished basement w/2 more bedrooms, full bath, and family room with handsome flooring and lots of additional storage! Lots of guest parking available!