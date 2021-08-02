3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $224,900

Nestled in the heart of Moline exists this wonderful story and a half that has been beautifully brought back to life with new updated ammenities including new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and new appliances. This home also has new floor coverings as well as refinished hardwoods on the main level. The basement offers a walk out and the main floor houses a rear open concrete deck area for entertaining. Partially surrounding the rear of the home is a shallow wooded area that adds additional privacy and space from the neighbors. Don't miss out on this one! Owner is Licensed Realtor IA & IL