Gorgeous, completely updated, sprawling ranch home on 1/3 acre. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in the Jane Adams School District features brand new roof, windows, furnace, AC, electrical & plumbing, Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, open concept, new kitchen with island, spacious rooms, main floor laundry, 3 season porch and covered back deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Large level fenced lot with mature trees, wonderful Moline Location near Meyer's Tree Farm.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
New restaurants are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. Check out a few that have opened or are in the works:
- Updated
- 2 min to read
The trial for a retired Moline police captain who is charged with four gun-related felonies is to begin in February — nearly 2 1/2 years after his arrest.
Charter bus driver fired after refusing to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag
- Updated
The commercial bus company, Tri-State Travel, will donate a bus for the team's next away game and throw the team a pizza party.
"I survived COVID, but my lungs had just deteriorated so badly," the man said. "It was get a transplant or die."
- Updated
High School soccer fans brought flags from all over the world to the Rocky vs. UT game Tuesday.
- Updated
A new bike and pedestrian path in East Moline and Silvis is on the horizon after more than a decade of planning.
- Updated
Police said the incident appears to have been an accident.
- Updated
A Rock Island woman was arrested early Friday morning after ramming two squad cars as part of a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in LeClaire.
An Aledo man was arrested Monday on a warrant for aggravated identity theft, identity theft and theft.
Retiring solely on Social Security could mean making a lot of sacrifices.