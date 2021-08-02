 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $210,000

Long Time Owners have lovingly maintained this two story home in Moline, IL. Great location in the desirable Homewood Addition. Open flow from living room to dining room, kitchen with cherry cabinets plus main floor family room with wood burning fireplace. Three roomy bedrooms upstairs, two with hardwood floors. Master bedroom with full bathroom, two and a half baths total in home. Walkout basement to private wooded backyard. Attached two car garage. Carpet new in 2021, some fresh paint. Dates not exact per seller - roof in the past few years, furnace/a/c, approx 3 years old, had been maintained annually.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board
Education

Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board

  • Updated

Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News