3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $199,999

Long Time Owners have lovingly maintained this two story home in Moline, IL. Great location in the desirable Homewood Addition. Open flow from living room to dining room, kitchen with cherry cabinets plus main floor family room with wood burning fireplace. Three roomy bedrooms upstairs, two with hardwood floors. Master bedroom with full bathroom, two and a half baths total in home. Walkout basement to private wooded backyard. Attached two car garage. Carpet new in 2021, some fresh paint. Dates not exact per seller - roof in the past few years, furnace/a/c, approx 3 years old, had been maintained annually. Yard is much bigger than it looks! It extends into the wooded area, for more usage yard space it could be cleared.

