3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $199,900

Spectacular home on cul de sac with large wooded lot and beautiful views. The details of this home have been preserved with French doors, crown molding, wood banisters, built in dining buffet, fireplace mantle and more! . Complete kitchen remodel 2020. The family room has a second fireplace and half bath on the main floor. The master bedroom has walk thru built in closet that leads to the newly remodeled master bath. A wooded view from the large backyard, new privacy fence 2020. Updated electrical panel, new heating and A/C 2019. Hardwood under carpet on main floor.

