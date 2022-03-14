Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home on a quiet dead end street. The open staircase and foyer welcomes you in to the living room and dining room with original hardwood flooring and large picture window. The kitchen has oak cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass door off the dining room leads to the deck (30x16), access to fenced in yard and built in lighting looking over the ravine with views of wildlife. The finished walkout basement features the family room with fireplace, bar area, bathroom and 3rd bedroom. Attached 2 car garage with epoxy floors. All appliances stay. Per seller; Paint '22, Fence '20, Deck (TimberTech) '19.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $189,900
