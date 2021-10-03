 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $189,900

  • Updated
Take in all the charm of this 3 BR home in Moline, featuring a beautifully landscaped yard with vinyl fence and 2 car detached garage. Enjoy summer on the screened porch or covered deck out back! The main level features an interesting layout. You'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, formal dining room with hardwood floors and a picture window peering into the spacious kitchen where you'll find new appliances from within last 4 years. New carpet August 2021. Through the kitchen, you'll find a family room along with an additional kitchenette, perfect for in-law quarters! The master bedroom is located off to the side and has it's own private bath and walk in closet. The remaining 2 bedrooms are located upstairs, each with ample, deep closets and tons of space! New Roof (2019) , New Furnace (2018). Don't miss your chance, schedule an appointment today!

