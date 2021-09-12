3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $179,900

 Skip to main content
Open on September 12th is cancelled. Home now pending. Great home in Moline's Camelot Addition. 2-Story, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2-Car Garage with Living Room, Great Room, Formal Dining Room, Slider out the back to a Beautiful Back Yard, Large Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Full Bath and Walk-In Closet, Full, Unfinished Basement with Crawl Space and Much More! Super close to Benjamin Franklin Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson Middle School!

