ADORABLE! This home full of character, charm and updates! Hardwood floors throughout the main level living, dining and bedrooms, Elegant Stained glass windows, crown molding and glass Doorknobs are all believed to be original. Lovely living room with wood burning fireplace flows into a spacious dining room. Lots of prep space on the counters in this kitchen with updated LVP flooring and a sweet breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard. Main floor bedrooms have walk-in closets. Extremely well maintained full bathroom on main in black and white tiles with a built-in hallway linen closet. Upstairs hosts a huge bedroom with attic storage, 2 closets and an open, oversized 3/4 bath. Don't overlook the mirrored blinds over vanity. Open them up to let more natural light in. Partially finished basement boasts more living space, storage as well as a workshop. Relax out back on the patio with fenced yard! Seller offering a Home Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $169,900
