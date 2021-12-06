 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $169,900

ADORABLE! This home full of character, charm and updates! Hardwood floors throughout the main level living, dining and bedrooms, Elegant Stained glass windows, crown molding and glass Doorknobs are all believed to be original. Lovely living room with wood burning fireplace flows into a spacious dining room. Lots of prep space on the counters in this kitchen with updated LVP flooring and a sweet breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard. Main floor bedrooms have walk-in closets. Extremely well maintained full bathroom on main in black and white tiles with a built-in hallway linen closet. Upstairs hosts a huge bedroom with attic storage, 2 closets and an open, oversized 3/4 bath. Don't overlook the mirrored blinds over vanity. Open them up to let more natural light in. Partially finished basement boasts more living space, storage as well as a workshop. Relax out back on the patio with fenced yard! Seller offering a Home Warranty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January
Business

John Deere Road Hy-Vee set to close in January

  • Updated

The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road, Moline will close permanently starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to a Dec. 1 news release. Online pick-up services at the location will be unavailable starting on Monday, Dec. 6. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News