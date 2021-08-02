Many updates and charm in this three bedroom home. From the street you will see that this home is one of a kind. As you walk through the door you will be greeted with lovely refinished hardwood floors throughout most of the first level. The main floor boasts a lovely living room with fireplace, formal dining room, a fully updated kitchen, two bedrooms, updated bathroom, and a cozy family room that includes a wood burning stove. The second floor is a HUGE third bedroom. The main floor family room has direct access to a 15 x 15 cathedral ceiling screened in porch and deck! The backyard is fully fenced with a 10 x 8 shed. The garage is a large two car that is insulated and has a natural gas heater. Next to the garage is a large two car slab. Updates per seller: New fence(2017), New water heater (2018), New insulated garage door (2020), New shed floor (2020), Bathroom remodel (2020). Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all information. Measurements approximate.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $169,900
