Come check out this amazing brick ranch located in Moline! Close to 12th Avenue and the new I-74 bridge! Enjoy main floor living in this lovely three-bedroom, two full bath home. The main level features include: a spacious (21 x 13) living room with wood burning fireplace, a 15 x 9 den/office, formal dining, PLUS an eat-in kitchen! There’s also three bedrooms with hardwood flooring, a full bathroom with a 2-basin sink, as well as tons of closet space and built-ins! The lower level inclincludes: a rec room with wet bar, full bath, laundry room and access to the attached two-car garage. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $162,900
