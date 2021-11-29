Check out this beauty!! Updated 2 story, 3 bed 4 bath home is move in ready. New kitchen, new bathrooms, new vinyl plank flooring and fresh new paint. You absolutely must see this home! Basement, 1165 sq. feet, is ready to finish with egress window already installed for a 4th bedroom, 1/2 bath is currently in basement., ready for more living area. New windows have been added to the back porch, creating a 4 season room, for additional living space in the spring and fall. Huge deck with fireplace in the backyard for entertaining!
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $159,900
