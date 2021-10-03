Gorgeous updated Moline 2 story with plenty of hardwood and character! Kitchen remodel includes exposed brick, subway tile, granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steal appliances. Bathrooms look amazing as well! This home sits on a corner lot with a walkout side porch and a detached one car garage with additional driveway and street parking available. Seller completely replaced plumbing, electrical, water heater and windows 1 year ago. Also insulation was blown into walls and attic 1 year ago. Roof, high efficiency furnace and A/C are 6 years old.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $155,000
