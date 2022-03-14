 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $154,900

Move in ready RANCH 3 bedroom, 2 bath with GORGEOUS hardwood floors, updated kitchen with cozy breakfast nook, beautiful finished basement with gas fireplace, den/office and full bath. Per seller: Elec panel 2017, Water heater 2017, Stove 2021, Refrigerator 2019, Dryer 2020. Maintenance free vinyl siding, fenced yard, PLUS an outdoor patio with pergola- great for entertaining! All appliances stay! Grade school is just a block away.

