3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $154,900

Here's the ONE you've been waiting for! This 3 bed 2 total bath two owner home has been extremely well maintained. Beautiful cul-de-sac full of mature trees just a hop skip and a jump from the elementary and middle schools. Lots of updates: New roof, interior and exterior doors, flooring, pocket door, kitchen sink, backsplash, countertops, fresh paint and washer & Dryer. Furnace 2013, A/C 2011 and water heater 2016. Basement has large rec room w/ built in bar and walks out to nicely landscaped private backyard. Don't delay...call today!