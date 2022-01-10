 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this home on nearly an acre lot (.95 acres to be exact), nestled in the heart of Moline's Wooded Hills Subdivision! All brick, 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with a walkout basement, two fireplaces, an attached 1-car garage and a detached 2.5-car garage that won't disappoint! You will know you are home when you drive up to a magnificent maple tree that is a neighborhood landmark for great photo opportunities! It's especially beautiful in the fall when the leaves start to change. If you feel like nearly an acre would be hard to mow, well...the seller's have graciously included their 2-year old Husqvarna riding lawn mower with the purchase of of their house.

