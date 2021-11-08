3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

Enter this stately Moline home and you will be in AWE. With over 2,000 sq ft on main level, large back deck built around an above ground pool and gazebo, this is a hosting dream home! Main floor boasts gorgeous wood work and wood beams throughout living room and formal dining room. Abundance of windows on main floor makes for no lack of natural lighting. Eat-in kitchen addition and family room addition will give you all the space you desire! All three bedrooms located on second floor with a very spacious main bedroom. Pool replaced in 2020 and comes with a heater to give you an extra couple of months of summer fun. Over-sized 3 car garage with access through backyard and alley. Located within walking distance of elementary and middle schools. Less than 5 minute drive to jump on the new bridge or to the Ave. of the Cities. New kitchen and bathroom flooring 2021. Don't miss this one! Home is sold AS-IS.