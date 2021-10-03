 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

Here's the ONE you've been waiting for! This 3 bed 2 total bath two owner home has been extremely well maintained. Beautiful cul-de-sac full of mature trees just a hop skip and a jump from the elementary and middle schools. Lots of updates: New roof, interior and exterior doors, flooring, pocket door, kitchen sink, backsplash, countertops, fresh paint and washer & Dryer. Furnace 2013, A/C 2011 and water heater 2016. Basement has large rec room w/ built in bar and walks out to nicely landscaped private backyard. Don't delay...call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline buys property behind public library
Politics

Moline buys property behind public library

The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News