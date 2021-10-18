 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,000

County living in town. Come check out this 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home on over 1/2 acre, large level lot. Huge asphalt driveway. 24x30 garage + bonus 24x24 garage + wood shed. Huge updated kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to I74. Seller has lived in the home for 39 years. Agent related to seller.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: A solution for Alleman
Columnists

Column: A solution for Alleman

  • Updated

On June 30, Barb Ickes' article about Alleman High School appeared on the Dispatch-Argus' front page. The article included criticism of the Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News