Pride of ownership shows in this 3 bedroom home located in Moline. This home features original woodwork throughout, fireplace with built in cabinets and leaded glass doors, 3 seasons porch, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and family room addition. All 3 bedrooms are on the upper level with the bathroom, built in storage, walk up attic that could be finished as 4th bedroom and a large balcony off the primary bedroom. The basement is unfinished with a toilet in the laundry room. All appliances stay. The 3 car detached garage has a 2nd door off the back with access to the alley. This home has been well taken care of with the same owner for over 45 years! Per seller: Hardwood flooring under carpets, Roof '16, Kitchen remodel '12.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $148,500
