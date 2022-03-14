3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $139,000

Check out this MOVE-IN-READY & well maintained Moline home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 car garage & more! This home is in great condition & waiting for new owner to make it their home. Plenty of room to gather many in this huge kitchen with plenty of counter space to prep meals & ample solid wood cabinetry with pantry cabinet & some pull-out drawers. Kitchen is fully equipped with fridge, gas cooktop, exterior venting exhaust, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher & trash compactor...plus space for large table & chairs. The main floor bathroom gives much added convenience. Cozy up to the electric fireplace in the living room. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms & full bath. Enjoy the upcoming Spring days & evenings on the 3 season porch with many windows or backyard patio. The waterproofed basement gives you more room to expand. The oversized garage is insulated with gas heater & loft storage area. Updates include HVAC 2014, replacement windows, & more!