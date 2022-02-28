Don't miss your chance at this newly renovated and move in ready 3 BR, 2 story home in Moline, just off of 7th St. This home has a lot to offer such as lots of yard space, a detached 2 car garage, tall ceilings, and more! The main level features a bright and cheery kitchen with island and a full bath. The dining and living room have lots of windows providing tons of natural light. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, the 3rd bedroom is located via the kitchen. Each bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. Schedule an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $134,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, including a Scott County 911 dispatcher, following a three-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday night.
Four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place him in a secure setting because of his mental disability.
Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at the 3.4-mile marker.
Teen involved in Monday night's crash on Davenport's Welcome Way suffering from life-threatening injuries
A teen involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Davenport suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Monday morning indicate the Moline teen died from a traumatic blunt head injury.
River Drive is closed in both directions at Mississippi Avenue in Davenport because of a vehicle crash that occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Friday.
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday at the intersection of 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road was caused when the driver of one of the vehicles suffered a medical issue, Davenport Police said.
Two Rock Island County correctional officers charged with beating an inmate have been fired.
Sitting with his wife Ashley on Tuesday at Silvis City Hall, Nick Carlson got his paperwork ready as he listened to Amy Clark, CEO of Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County, talk about Apoyo Village.
Fentanyl was found in a vaping device seized at North Scott High School. Medical and cannabis professionals say dealers are mixing marijuana with fentanyl more often, and the result could be deadly
Quad-Cities school districts are issuing warnings about the dangers of fentanyl in vaping devices.