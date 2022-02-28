3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $134,900

Don't miss your chance at this newly renovated and move in ready 3 BR, 2 story home in Moline, just off of 7th St. This home has a lot to offer such as lots of yard space, a detached 2 car garage, tall ceilings, and more! The main level features a bright and cheery kitchen with island and a full bath. The dining and living room have lots of windows providing tons of natural light. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, the 3rd bedroom is located via the kitchen. Each bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. Schedule an appointment today!