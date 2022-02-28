 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $134,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $134,900

Don't miss your chance at this newly renovated and move in ready 3 BR, 2 story home in Moline, just off of 7th St. This home has a lot to offer such as lots of yard space, a detached 2 car garage, tall ceilings, and more! The main level features a bright and cheery kitchen with island and a full bath. The dining and living room have lots of windows providing tons of natural light. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, the 3rd bedroom is located via the kitchen. Each bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. Schedule an appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at the 3.4-mile marker.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News