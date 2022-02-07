3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $124,900

This home has beautiful newly refinished hardwood floors. Updated Bathrooms on main level and main level laundry. The den was previously used as the master bedroom and the upper half bath has a tub but has been covered for more sleeping space for children. The 3rd bedroom is a non conforming walk thru. Newer appliances, roof and exterior paint. 1 car garage with newer garage door and additional parking. Landscaped yard. Buyer and/or buyer's agent to verify all measurements and schools