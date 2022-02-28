 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $124,700

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $124,700

All Brick Ranch home is a golden opportunity for a new Homeowner. This home needs some TLC and a bit of updating, but it has solid bones. 3 car garage, one under and a 2 car detached. The finished bsmt has daylight windows and is a walkout bsmt. The living rm has beautiful hardwood floors and a great view of the wooded area across the street. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. So dont delay, come see it today. House is being sold AS IS WHERE IS Buyer /buyers agent to verify measurements, conditions and all aspects of the property. No commission paid on seller concessions.

