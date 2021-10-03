 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $124,500

Super clean and adorable 3 bedroom home with an updated eat-in kitchen. Updated luxury flooring throughout the main floor. newer vinyl windows. three seasons room off the kitchen and and new concrete patio between the garage and three seasons room. Heated garage with has a wood pellet stove.Garage also has a workshop area. All appliances stay. seller is offering an AHS warranty with an accepted offer.

