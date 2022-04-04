Check out this 3 BR home in Moline! Enjoy tons of updates throughout! This home has a large master bedroom upstairs, two bedrooms on the main and a potential 4th non-conforming BR in the basement. In addition to the family room, there is also an additional gathering space with the rec room in the basement as well! Appliances to stay! Detached garage! Call today to schedule an appointment!
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $119,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Davenport attorney’s law license has been suspended in Iowa and Illinois after court officials determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers and then misrepresented what she had done.
The pair are among four people initially charged in Rock Island County with drug-induced homicide in the death of 30-year-old Silvis resident Elaina Anderson in 2019.
A Davenport police detective testified Friday Malachi Vanderpool stabbed, then shot, Tylan Sanders in the plain view of surveillance cameras March 18
Charges have been filed against a Davenport man based on allegations he sexually abused a child.
IOWA CITY – When Iowa last tested a defensive lineman’s abilities to play center, things worked out.
A Scott County judge is being asked to allow jurors in the upcoming trial on the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire to be escorted away from the courthouse so they can see the boats involved.
A look at this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team, which is led by Bettendorf freshman TJ Koester and Moline senior Kole Brower.
Here is a look at this year's All-Western Illinois girls basketball team, which is captained by Annawan senior Cassidy Miller.
A 33-year-old man was seriously wounded early Sunday in a shooting at Déjà Vu Showgirls, a Davenport strip club.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…