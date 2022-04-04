 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $117,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $117,000

Many improvements, move in ready! Great location near school. Fresh from ceilings to floor. Per Owner: New within past 6 months: Paint, flooring, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, electrical outlets and switches, thermostat, blinds and galvanized pipe. AC/Furnace in '09, vinyl replacement windows in '09 and water proofed basement. Partially fenced yard. Power to garage but no garage door openers.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News