3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $115,000

This adorable 3 bedroom; 4th is non-conforming, 1 bathroom farm house features its original charm and character through its hardwood floors and trim, an updated kitchen and appliances, 2 car garage and space to entertain with a screened in front porch and a 3 seasons room with tons of natural light. It is conveniently located minutes from schools and grocery stores and peacefully tucked away on a quiet dead end lot, backing up to a ravine and being sold with its neighboring lot 4220 10th Ave. Taxes reflect both parcels! Upon entering the home you are welcomed by high ceilings and the open, formal dining room and living space. The updated kitchen is conveniently located next to the dining room and just off the main floor bedroom. Heading upstairs you enjoy the comfort of the other 2 large bedrooms and 4th non-conforming room with large closets and storage space. The basement houses tons of space for storage. With the extra space and HUGE yard, you can enjoy this pace all year round!