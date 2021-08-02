3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $109,900

Well-maintained 3 BR home in Moline located in a charming neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Walk into a modest living room adjoining updated kitchen with floor to wall pantry cabinet. 2 bedrooms are located on the main level, each with ample closet space. The upstairs has been recently updated with new paint and carpet (2019) and serves as a 3rd bedroom, or could be split into 2 non-conforming bedrooms. Backyard is fenced in and has a detached 1 car garage!