Come see this beautifully renovated home in an IDEAL location! Enjoy the park view from your informal dining room window, or the lovely covered front porch. Easily access I-74 and all of the amenities that Avenue of the Cities has to offer within minutes. This 1.5 story home boasts a huge master bedroom on the upper level, or could easily and comfortably be used as a large shared bedroom. Between 2017-18, the entire main level and upper level was renovated, including new flooring throughout, new paint, an entirely new kitchen including appliances, new bathroom, all new electrical service/wiring, and a new hot water heater in 2019. Fenced in backyard. This house would make an amazing home, and also a top-notch rental. Don't miss out!!
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $109,200
