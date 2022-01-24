 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $104,900

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. This property boasts over 1600 finished square feet and fresh paint throughout including ceilings, walls, trim, and basement. The main floor boasts a large living room with a decorative fireplace and opens into the formal dining room. The dining room opens into the eat-in kitchen and gives access to the bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The updated bathroom on the main floor is perfect for the adjacent 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Upstairs you will find plenty of finished space including a master bedroom with a full bath, walk-in closet, and a rec-room that could be used as a 4th bedroom.

