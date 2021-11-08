 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $91,500

Don't miss your chance on this 3 BR ranch located in Milan! This home features a large, open yard with 2 covered patios for entertaining. The main level harbors all 3 bedrooms, each with ample closet space and the primary bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. There is a pocket of space with laundry hookups, a spacious informal dining room, and a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinetry and counter space. Schedule an appointment today!

I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.

