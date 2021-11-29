 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $85,900

3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $85,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $85,900

Don't miss your chance on this 3 BR ranch located in Milan! This home features a large, open yard with 2 covered patios for entertaining. The main level harbors all 3 bedrooms, each with ample closet space and the primary bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. There is a pocket of space with laundry hookups, a spacious informal dining room, and a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinetry and counter space. Schedule an appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Train wreck at Alleman
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Train wreck at Alleman

The protest of Sharon Weiss, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, that "we have not left the room" reminded me of a Warren Harding quote: "I have no trouble with my enemies...but my damn friends...they're the ones that keep me walking the floor nights."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News