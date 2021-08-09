 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $75,900

Milan investment opportunity now available. This spacious home has 1200 square ft. of living space all on one floor and an attached garage. Property is currently rented for $850 per month with the lease running through 11/30/21. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all aspects of the home.

