 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $65,900

3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $65,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $65,900

Milan investment opportunity now available. This spacious home has 1200 square ft. of living space all on one floor and an attached garage. Property is currently rented for $850 per month with the lease running through 11/30/21. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all aspects of the home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois could be without Cockburn
Basketball

Illinois could be without Cockburn

Just when Illini nation was glad to have Kofi Cockburn back in the University of Illinois men's basketball program after he declared for the NBA draft this past summer, the Illini may be without their All-American big man.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News